The Standard

Hamilton and Portland pre-polling centres to open later than other Wannon sites

William Huynh
By William Huynh
Updated May 10 2022 - 7:43am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PRE-POLLING DELAY: Early voting centres in Hamilton and Portland will not open their doors to voters until Saturday, May 14. Picture: Anthony Brady

Hamilton and Portland early voting centres will delay their opening to the weekend as the electoral commission cites a lack of need and staff unavailability in the cities.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Huynh

William Huynh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.