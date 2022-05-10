Hamilton and Portland early voting centres will delay their opening to the weekend as the electoral commission cites a lack of need and staff unavailability in the cities.
The Senior Citizens Room, 100 Lonsdale Street Hamilton, and Legacy Lodge, 60 Wellington Road, Portland pre-polling places will not open to voters until Saturday, May 14.
Early voting centres opened in Warrnambool and Colac on Monday, with voters flocking to the sites to cast their early votes.
An AEC spokeswoman said there had always been "phased opening of early voting locations".
"This is based on a combination of factors including need, population, based on previous federal election pre-poll numbers as well as venue and staff availability," she said.
"The opening dates and locations of all voting locations is clearly available on the AEC website."
