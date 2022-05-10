Police have released the image of a teenager last seen in Warrnambool at the start of the month.
Warrnambool police acting sergeant Andrew King said the 14-year-old was last seen at Woolworths Supermarkets on Raglan Parade on May 1 at 8.30pm.
Acting sergeant King said Adele was believed to be on her own.
"She is 170 centimetres tall, has bleach blonde hair just below the shoulder, is of a medium build and was wearing a black hooded jumper with black pants," acting sergeant King said.
Police said there were concerns for Adele due to her age and vulnerability.
Anyone who sights Adele is urged to please contact Warrnambool Police Station on 5560 1333 or online at Crime Stoppers.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
