Teenager, Adele, missing from Warrnambool since May 1

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated May 10 2022 - 6:00am, first published 5:30am
MISSING: Warrnambool police are seeking information on missing 14-year-old Adele. Picture: Victoria Police

Police have released the image of a teenager last seen in Warrnambool at the start of the month.

