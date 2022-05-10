'We see you, we hear you, we support you and we celebrate with you' was Warrnambool's message to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia.
A crowd gathered outside the council chambers on Tuesday afternoon to raise a rainbow flag advocating for inclusion and an end to discrimination against the LGBTQIA+ community.
Brophy chief executive officer Francis Broekman said the organisation recognised the importance of allyship.
"We know there is strong power in allyship and Brophy with many other organisations in this community are committed to be strong allies to our rainbow community," he said.
"Thank you for coming along today to celebrate the wonderful talents and extraordinary gifts of our rainbow community. We see you, we hear you, we support you and we celebrate with you."
The hoist was followed by afternoon tea and live music at the Lighthouse Theatre, with a series of short films at the Warrnambool Library to follow.
Meanwhile, a rainbow flag was the first to be raised on a new community flagpole in Camperdown after Corangamite Shire Council changed its flying of flags policy in February.
Youth mayor Tess Lourey said the Youth Council had requested the flag to be flown on Tuesday.
"One of the issues that we found when developing the shire's 'SYNC Youth Strategy' was that many of our young people saw a need for greater acceptance of the LGBTQIA+ community," Ms Lourey said.
"Flying the flag on IDAHOBIT day is a really important way we can stand with the gender diverse people in our community."
"It helps educate people and raise awareness of the work still needed to combat discrimination. Being able to be yourself is a fundamental human right and essential to mental health and wellbeing."
Corangamite Shire mayor Ruth Gstrein said the council made the changes so a large amount of requests from the community could be addressed and handled fairly.
"The new pole has been installed next to the courthouse so we can celebrate different groups in our community," Cr Gstrein said.
"It is set aside from the Civic Centre flagpoles because only official flags of nations recognised by Australia can be flown beside the Commonwealth flag."
All flags must promote respect for all, be consistent with council's values and embrace a sense of belonging.
Requests to raise a flag can be made online or by calling council on 5593 7100.
