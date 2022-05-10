The Standard

Peterborough streetscape plan goes to Moyne Shire Council for final design approval

By Ben Silvester
Updated May 12 2022 - 6:52am, first published May 10 2022 - 6:00am
Artistic: One of the design concept drawings depicting Macs Street, including street-side cafe seating that has raised the eyebrows of some locals.

The Peterborough Streetscape Plan has entered its final planning phase after community submissions to Moyne Shire Council's draft plan closed on Monday.

