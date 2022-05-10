The Peterborough Streetscape Plan has entered its final planning phase after community submissions to Moyne Shire Council's draft plan closed on Monday.
Council released the concept document - containing a number of artist impressions - in April, inviting the local community to weigh in on the vision depicted in the document.
The next step will involve council officers incorporating the feedback into a final design, which will then be voted on at a monthly meeting later in the year.
The bulk of the works focus on Macs Street, where the plan proposes to plant trees along the entire length from Blair Street to Irvine Street and extend footpaths into the street to create extra pedestrian space.
The open green space along the foreshore in front of Irvine Street would be extensively landscaped, with new footpaths, play equipment, a picnic area and new public toilets installed.
Some locals wondered whether the plan played to Peterborough's strengths.
One resident, who asked not to be named, said a number of people had raised their eyebrows at the outdoor cafe seating illustrated in the concept document.
"There's probably about 30 days a year where you'd want to sit out at a cafe table," he said, adding that there needed to be more sheltered seating in the plans.
"We've got elderly residents and mothers with children who need seating with sun and rain shelters, and none of that is shown on the concept plans."
Council conducted a Zoom workshop in late April, as well as community walking tours and a feedback survey, which will ideally ensure the final design reflects the views and needs of locals.
