The Standard

Under the Auld Pump

By Tim Auld
May 10 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VENTURE: Former footy mates John McNamara (left) and Ronnie Burns now work together at Yambuk Labour Solutions. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Former AFL footballer and Marngrook Footy Show panellist Ronnie Burns has played along side some of the best. He goes Under the Auld pump with Tim Auld.

AT A GLANCE

Born: Darwin on March 13, 1973.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.