The Standard

Two Southern Right Whales spotted in Portland off Lee Breakwater

By Lillian Altman
Updated May 12 2022 - 1:36am, first published May 10 2022 - 2:18am
SPOTTED: Southern Right Whales have begun migrating to south-west Victoria. This is a file image. Picture: Perry Cho

THE first of the migration of the endangered Southern Right Whale have been spotted in Portland.

