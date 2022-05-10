THE first of the migration of the endangered Southern Right Whale have been spotted in Portland.
Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP) has confirmed two whales were seen on Monday off Lee Breakwater around 5.30pm - the first for the Victorian season.
Advertisement
"The waters around Portland and Warrnambool are important for Southern Right Whales where they can often been seen from the shore," a DELWP spokesman said.
"Southern Right Whales arrive in April and May and stay until October.
"The earliest sighting on record is 22 April at Portland, the location where whales are sighted first in Victoria.
The DELWP spokesman said Logans Beach near Warrnambool was the only regularly used nursery for the breed.
"On average, between two and three calves are born at Logans Beach each year," he said.
"We expect to see greater numbers visiting the area soon and remind everyone to keep their distances in the water."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.