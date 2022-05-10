Council makes new role full-time

Warrnambool City Council's newly-appointed Aboriginal liaison officer position has been turned into a full-time role.
Mayor Vicki Jellie said in last year's council budget they had decided to hire an Aboriginal liaison officer on a part-time basis.
Advertisement
But Cr Jellie said it took a little while to fill the position.
"It's fabulous that we now have that staff member employed in recent weeks," she said.
"Within this budget, that role is a full-time role and permanently inscribed into the budget which is fabulous.
"What a great outcome from the last year."
When the role was first announced last year, Cr Jellie said the council had indicated it wanted to form stronger relationships with the Aboriginal community and was why they were investing in a dedicated Aboriginal liaison officer role.
"We think this has great potential to help bridge gaps between council and Warrnambool's Aboriginal community," she said.
The council is working on a reconciliation action plan which the council says is about more than just words but real action.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.