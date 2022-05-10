Police seek information about 34-year-old woman

Police are still seeking assistance to locate Abbey Chilcott.
This 34-year-old is wanted on warrants in relation to burglary and theft allegations.
Ms Chilcott is known to frequent the Warrnambool area.
If you have any information about her whereabouts please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au or ring the Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333.
"Your assistance will be most appreciated," a police spokeswoman said.
Police released a similar plea for information about Ms Chilcott at the end of March but she has not been located.
Long-time senior journalist
