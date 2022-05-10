North Warrnambool Eagles player suspended for two matches

North Warrnambool Eagles player Adam Wines has been suspended for two weeks.
The swingman fronted the Hampden Football Netball League independent tribunal on Monday night.
Advertisement
He was found guilty of striking in the club's round four match against the Hamilton Kangaroos.
Tribunal secretary Peter Martin said the initial penalty of two weeks handed down by the match review panel was upheld.
That sanction was determined after Hamilton sought a review.
"The tribunal reviewed all the evidence and found him guilty," Martin said.
"The two week suspension has been upheld."
Wines, 29, played his 200th game for the Eagles against Koroit on April 9.
North Warrnambool Eagles sit fourth on the Hampden league ladder ahead of its match against Portland away on Saturday.
The Eagles defeated the Kangaroos 19.14 (128) to 6.9 (45) at home in their previous match a fortnight ago.
Portland is second on the ladder after notching up four straight wins.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.