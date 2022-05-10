Skinfit's move to larger premises is complete with the team settling into its new Kepler Street location.
The former Warrnambool Locksmiths premises was gutted and transformed into a new clinic which opened its doors on Tuesday. Prior to the move the business was located in Timor Street for more than 12 years.
Owner Danielle Singleton said the works included six new treatment rooms and improved accessibly with all rooms located on a single level.
She designed the clinic to include a waiting area at the front as well as a 'relax room' for clients to sit in before and after their skin treatments.
Parking was another factor in the move with longer-timed parking in Kepler Street for those booking a treatment over a couple of hours and more parking availability at the new location.
She said staff completed May Races make-up applications on Thursday morning before spending the next four days moving to the new site.
"It's come up really well," she said. "We're really excited about the location and the street."
She said they were pleased with the finished product and the team was enjoying working from the new neutral space.
"We had really great trades, a fantastic builder, and the trades, they're all really busy but they managed to get this done."
She also thanked the team and said they'd worked tirelessly.
"The team are as much of a part of this as I am," she said. "I've always felt that way with the business. I have to make the decisions but it's your team that back that up. You don't have a business without your team but also your clients."
Ms Singleton said they were overwhelmed with the number of clients who offered to help with the move and the support they'd received in the lead-up.
Skinfit's treatments include epidermal levelling, electroporation micro-needling, LED face and body light therapy and medical-grade LED laser hair removal.
It also offers beauty services such as body sugaring, facials, body treatments and special occasion make-up.
"We customise everything we do to each person. Not everyone knows what they need. It's when you seek a professional that you can get the information and the other options."
The business currently employs eight people which she hopes to increase staff levels in the coming months.
"With the space now, it gives us the ability to offer more positions for team members and offer more treatments."
