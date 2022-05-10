The Standard

Warrnambool's animal shelter set for $800,000 upgrade

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 10 2022 - 6:25am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Homeless: Unwanted and lost pets will get an accommodation upgrade at the Warrnambool animal shelter.

Warrnambool's animal shelter will get an $800,000 upgrade with work to kick of early next year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.