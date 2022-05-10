Corangamite Shire Council has outlined the seven priority capital works projects it plans to pour the millions it will receive from federal coffers into.
The council will receive an additional $2.285 million under the Local Road and Community Infrastructure Program as a direct allocation granted as an extension to phase three.
The priority projects identified include:
The list addresses key ventures identified in council's plan for 2021-2025 and will support businesses and the community across the shire.
As a requirement, construction on the projects must begin by June 30, 2023.
The plans will now be submitted for final approval.
South-west ward councillor Kate Makin said the funds would help speed up the projects.
"The funding of this money means we can get extra projects completed without having to wait for the money to be available through the budgets," Cr Makin said.
Central ward councillor Laurie Hickey said he was pleased with the outcome of discussions.
"There's been some good rigorous discussion around where the projects will be supported and I'm very happy to say I'm very pleased with how they're all going to be assessed," Cr Hickey said.
Corangamite Shire Council will also receive $325,000 for its Terang-Framlingham Road rehabilitation project.
The funds come from the Victorian Government's agricultural local road funding grant, announced on Tuesday.
The funds are designed to help farmers travel easier and safer.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0456 901 194
