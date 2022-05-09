Smash-and-grab raid at computer store

Thieves have made off with thousands of dollars worth of computer equipment after a smash-and-grab raid at Colac.
Detective Sergeant Brendan Butland, of the Colac police crime investigation unit, said the burglary was committed at Coltek Computers in Colac's Hesse Street early Monday morning.
Two offenders forced open the deadlocked front door to the outlet at 12.30am, smashed glass cabinets and removed an assortment of computers and equipment.
The stolen items included Apple MacBook Pros, iPads and two drones.
A full inventory of the missing items is still being compiled by the shop staff.
"The offenders have left the store with the stolen items and got into a white hatchback before fleeing," Detective Sergeant Butland said.
"We have and are reviewing security camera footage of the burglary. The offenders were wearing hoodies and masks.
"The stolen items are expensive and we are in the process of trying to identify the vehicle and offenders involved."
Forensic officers have also attended at the store to process the crime scene.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Colac police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
