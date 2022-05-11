AFL Western District this week revealed a reference group is being formed to look at the footy landscape in south-west Victoria.
It's not the first time such an initiative has been undertaken and it won't be the last because our region keeps changing, shaped by jobs, industries, social trends and now a COVID pandemic.
Advertisement
It wasn't that long ago that we had an eight-team Hampden league, an eight-team Warrnambool and District league and the now defunct Mount Noorat and Heytesbury leagues.
Premiership clubs were created out of mergers like Kolora-Noorat and Timboon Demons joining the WDFNL.
The farming/dairy industry and the nature of small farms has historically underpinned much of the region's footy landscape.
But that industry has changed significantly.
There are now fewer farms, fewer workers and fewer families working on farms.
The COVID-19 pandemic has also changed life as we knew it - considerably.
Young people want to head north for sporting opportunities and adventure.
One abandoned season and another cut short without finals has seen players, officials and volunteers drop off at all levels.
Some people have found other social outlets.
So far this season we have heard of proud clubs struggling both on and off the field with personnel - both players and volunteers.
Score lines in all competitions across the region are lop-sided, seemingly more so than ever.
There has also been an attitude shift pre-COVID and post-COVID - change is now openly being talked about.
It doesn't look likely that everything is going to remain as it was.
The big question is - are the clubs and leagues sustainable? What's the future going to look like?
Can Warrnambool continue to support three Hampden league clubs and five WDFNL outfits.
If not, is there scope for neighbourhood mergers, like Old Collegians and Dennington, Russells Creek and South Rovers?
What happens with East Warrnambool, which intends to return from recess next season?
Advertisement
Do the Bombers become an attractive merger destination with home games at the revamped Reid Oval?
On Warrnambool's eastern fringe, we have Allansford, Panmure and Nirranda.
Allansford and Panmure have already merged their cricket clubs.
Terang Mortlake and Kolora-Noorat are competing for the same players, volunteers and sponsors.
Cobden and Camperdown are in a similar situation, Port Fairy and Koroit likewise.
Then there's the Heytesbury area, Timboon Demons and Simpson in the Colac District league are in close proximity.
Advertisement
Not every club can or should merge but this working group has plenty to consider.
Footy is the lifeblood of many smaller communities and for it to remain so, supporters, players, volunteers need hope they are part of something which has a long-term future.
There are plenty of examples which have united communities, Lismore-Derrinallum, Terang Mortlake, Kolora-Noorat, Hawkesdale-Macarthur.
This initiative is important, prudent.
Passion and emotion are part of footy and there will be plenty of that and parochialism to overcome in any changes.
But it is clear all is not well and a health check is long overdue.
Advertisement
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.