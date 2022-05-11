The Standard
Comment

Mergers inevitable as clubs face challenges with volunteers and players

AT
By Andrew Thomson
May 11 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Change: Football can still attract a crowd but there's going to be fewer clubs in the not too distant future.

AFL Western District this week revealed a reference group is being formed to look at the footy landscape in south-west Victoria.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.