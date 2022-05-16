Man accused of 'horrific, systematic abuse' against recently wedded wife

A Warrnambool district man accused of "horrific, systematic abuse" against his recently wedded wife has been granted bail.
The 28-year-old man appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court last week charged with serious assault and family violence-related offending, including reckless conduct endangering serious injury.
He was granted bail with strict conditions, including he comply with the Court Integrated Services Program.
Detective Leading Senior Constable Paul Marsland, of the Warrnambool police family violence unit, told the court the man and the complainant were recently married following a 12-month online relationship.
He said the victim had recently moved to Australia and had been residing with the man in a share house for about two months.
The detective alleged the offending started on March 12 when the couple had an argument after the man was refused entry to a number of licensed premises due to his intoxication.
He alleged the man claimed the victim ruined his evening and punched her to the jaw three times and once to the chest, forcing her to the ground.
The court heard the victim suffered pain lasting a number of weeks but didn't seek medical assistance as she was concerned about costs of international treatment.
Detective Leading Senior Constable Marsland said the man blamed the victim for his own violence.
He alleged the offending continued about a week later when the man repeatedly choked the victim on-and-off for about two hours.
The complainant reported losing consciousness on two occasions.
Then on March 26, he allegedly grabbed the woman by the hair, threw her into a laundry door and repeatedly kicked her to the back of the head.
Upon noticing the victim's black and swollen eye the following day, he allegedly forced her to remain in her bedroom for two days.
The court heard the man then slapped the victim to the face on April 8 and elbowed her to the jaw.
A housemate later observed marks to the victim's body and it was at that point the complainant divulged the alleged offending.
Another housemate contacted police and the man was arrested.
The court heard police photographed bruising to the victim's neck and scratch marks to her face and forehead.
The detective told the court the man made full admissions to almost all of the offending but denied kicking her to the back of the head.
He said the man conceded the strikes and kicks to the victims were hard but "not as hard as he could have hit her".
The man told police the choking was consensual.
Police prosecutor Carolyn Howe told the court the alleged offending was an example of "horrific and systematic abuse of a person very much alone in our country and very much exposed to whatever this applicant chose to do".
Referring to the more serious assault charges, magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said there was an issue in terms of injury.
He said without admissible evidence, police had a series of "despicable and deplorable unlawful assaults" but no proof of serious injuries.
The man will appear in court again next month.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
Emma House is a Warrnambool-based not-for-profit service and can be contacted through 1800 EMMADV (1800 366238) or visit emmahouse.org.au/
Safe Steps for women after hours service is available through 188 015 188.
Brophy Family and Youth Services can be contacted on 1300 BROPHY or 03 5561 8888.
