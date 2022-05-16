The Standard

Warrnambool district man charged with 'horrific, systematic abuse'

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated May 16 2022 - 1:34am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man accused of 'horrific, systematic abuse' against recently wedded wife

A Warrnambool district man accused of "horrific, systematic abuse" against his recently wedded wife has been granted bail.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.