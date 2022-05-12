UPDATE: 3.15pm:
Hamilton Gallery have advised the hot air balloon event planned for Saturday has been moved to May 21. All other events still running.
EARLIER:
WHALES are taking to the sky in the south-west this weekend.
Skywhalepapa, a statue in the form of a hot-air balloon and new companion, Skywhale, the skywhale family will fly high above Hamilton and Dunkeld.
Patricia Piccinini's Skywhales: Every Heart Sings is described as "every heart sings project spans music and song to knitting and baking".
The balloons first launched in 2013.
An exclusive talk by Piccinini is being held at Hamilton Performing Arts Centre from 1-2pm on Friday, launching of the hot air balloons at Dunkeld Consolidated School on Saturday at 7am (gates 6am) and art activities with Piccinini at Hamilton Gallery from 1.30-3pm.
SHOWS: Become The One, Portland Arts Centre, from 7.30pm. BLUE: The Songs of Joni Mitchell, Lighthouse Theatre, from 7.30pm. Above The Bit (Luke Watt and Nigel Wearne), Terang Live, 7-10pm.
ART: Terminus opening: Jess Johnson and Simon Ward, Hamilton Gallery, from 6pm.
FILM: Heywood Twilight Cinema at Heywood Town Green screening Sing 2, 6-8pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Cam Bryce, The Cally Hamilton, 8-11pm. John Brereton at Seanchai.
FILM: Saturday Afternoon Movie, Glenelg Library, Portland screening Molly, Portland, 2-3.30pm.
SHOW: Above The Bit, Mozart Hall, 7.30-10pm.
LIVE MUSIC: DNT and Caetline Martin, from 8pm, DJ Smiddy from 11pm, The Cally Hamilton. Michelles Velocity, Seanchai, 9.30pm-12.30am.
MARKET: Port Fairy Community Market at Railway Place, 8am-1pm.
ART: Patricia Piccinini: in conversation brunch, Parker Street Project, Dunkeld, from 9.30am. Art Steps with Patricia Piccinini, Hamilton Gallery, from 1.30pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Andy Alberts and the Walkabouts, Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel. Louise and Richard, Frolic Lane, 4-7pm. Emily Elliot, The Cally Hamilton, 5.30-8.30pm. Open Mic, noon-6pm, DJ Youngy, from 9.30pm, Commercial Hotel Hamilton, DJ sets at Seanchai, from 10pm. Beachniks, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm.
SHOWS: Become the One, Lighthouse Studio, 7.30-9pm. Teeny Tiny Stevies, Lighthouse Theatre, 10.30-11.15am.
RACES: Casterton Cup, Casterton Racecourse, from 11am.
MARKET: Warrnambool Undercover Sunday Market at Warrnambool Showground, 8am-1pm.
IDAHOBIT: Portland Civic Hall, 11am-12.30pm food, activities and a guest speaker, Community Pride Day at Heywood, 11am-1pm.
FISHING: Port Fairy Angling Club open day, 11am-3pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
