A Portland man who rammed a divisional van at an Aldi Supermarket was enraged at police for parking wherever they want, a court was told. Lance Oswald, 63, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool County Court on Monday to damaging an emergency service vehicle. The court heard two Portland police officers were called to an unrelated incident of a man being abusive at Portland's Aldi Supermarket on March 25, 2019. They arrived at the scene shortly before 5pm, stopping the police divisional van at the store entrance. Oswald approached one of the officers and said "you think you can f*****' park wherever you want?" before suggesting they move to a nearby vacant car park. The court heard police members were stopped outside the supermarket for about 90 seconds. A male police member told Oswald to mind his own business. Police left the car park but soon returned and another exchange took place. The court heard a female police member told Oswald to "piss off you silly c***". Oswald drove off but conducted a U-turn, causing his tyres to screech. He returned to the area where the divisional van was commencing a left-hand turn in front of an amenities building. Oswald accelerated slowly towards the van, colliding with the left-hand side of the vehicle as it turned. The passenger-side door could not be opened and the female officer was forced to climb out the window. Oswald was arrested and his vehicle impounded. The damage bill to the police vehicle exceeded $2000. Amit Malik, representing Oswald, said his client was diagnosed with an adjustment disorder and focal epilepsy. Referring to a medical report, he said the conditions led Oswald to being confused about where he was or what he was supposed to do. He said while most people would "simply choose to ignore" where the police vehicle was parked and subsequently being called a "silly c***", Oswald reacted. Mr Malik submitted that reaction occurred in the context of Oswald's medical conditions. He said his client had since sought medical treatment and medication which allowed him to better regulate his reactions and control his impulses. He said Oswald had not re-offended in the three years since the incident and the chances of him returning to court were negligible. Mr Malik said Oswald's licence was suspended for many months following the offending and limited public transport options in Portland led to expensive taxi trips to the supermarket, and assisting his wife in attending medical appointments. Prosecutor David O'Doherty agreed with Mr Malik that a sentence of a fine without conviction was within range. He submitted a restitution order which would see Oswald pay $2411.83 in damages to Victoria Police. That order was not opposed. Judge George Georgiou will sentence the man on Wednesday.

