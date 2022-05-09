news, latest-news,

MOYNE Shire has secured $11.1 million for upgrades to more than 30 kilometres of roads in the Woorndoo and Chatsworth area. Incumbent Member for Wannon Dan Tehan made the announcement in Woorndoo on Monday. The funding from the first round of the Australian Government's Remote Roads Upgrade Pilot Program is not dependent on the election outcome. It will see 31.35 kilometres in the Woorndoo and Chatsworth area upgraded over two years. Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith said the funding was double council's annual roads budget. "Council's annual roads budget is around $10 million, so this funding is a bit more than double that and will ensure over the next two years we are spending $15 million to repair and upgrade our local roads," Cr Smith said. "It's going to make a huge difference to road safety in that area." Cr Smith said the upgrades would make the "worst" sections at Hamilton-Chatsworth Road, Chatsworth-Bolac Road and Woorndoo-Chatsworth Road safer. Mr Tehan said a re-elected Coalition Government would invest more than $17 million to deliver 20 other road upgrades in Wannon. This would include $5.8m for Glenelg Shire with upgrades in Portland, $3.94m for Southern Grampians in Nareen, Woodhouse, Glenthompson and Coleraine, $3.6m for Moyne in Grassmere, $3.2m for Corangamite in Terang, Boorcan and Glenormiston, and $825,000 for Warrnambool in Allansford and Bushfield. Cr Smith called on all Wannon candidates to match the commitment to Moyne. Mr Tehan said the funding pledge for the region supported local businesses and farmers by improving the freight network, ensuring farmers could get their produce to market and businesses could deliver products to customers.

