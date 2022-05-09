news, latest-news,

A manhunt is underway for a man and woman after an alleged kidnapping was captured on security cameras at a Hamilton service station. Detective Senior Constable Nick Roberts, of the Hamilton police crime investigation unit, said that at about midnight Friday there were four people in a car at Hamilton. There was a dispute and a 38-year-old Hamilton man was viciously assaulted and forced into the boot of the vehicle. The driver then went to the United Petroleum service station in Cox Street at 12.20am Saturday where security cameras captured the drama. The victim was able to escape from the boot of the vehicle, was run down and further assaulted, but sought and found refuge inside the service station office. The victim suffered serious facial injuries, including suspected facial fractures. Detective Senior Constable Roberts said police were now trying to track down the male and female offenders Police are in the process of reviewing the security camera footage. Anyone with information about the kidnapping is requested to contact the Hamilton police station on 5551 9100 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

