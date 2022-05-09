UPDATED, Tuesday, 7.15am:
A blue Holden Commodore sedan is key to an investigation into an alleged kidnapping at Hamilton.
A Victoria Police media liaison spokeswoman said Hamilton police crime investigation unit detectives were investigating a kidnapping that happened in Hamilton about midnight last Friday night and into early Saturday morning..
Police have been told a man was picked up by a woman driving a blue Holden Commodore sedan from a Hamilton address about 11.30pm on Friday night.
Once inside the vehicle, it is believed the man was assaulted by a male hiding inside the car.
The offenders then drove to a petrol station on Cox Street where the victim managed to escape and raise the alarm.
The 38-year-old Hamilton man was taken to hospital with facial injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing and detectives are keen to speak to any witnesses.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Monday: A manhunt is underway for a man and woman after an alleged kidnapping was captured on security cameras at a Hamilton service station.
Detective Senior Constable Nick Roberts, of the Hamilton police crime investigation unit, said that at about midnight Friday there were four people in a car at Hamilton.
There was a dispute and a 38-year-old Hamilton man was viciously assaulted and forced into the boot of the vehicle.
The driver then went to the United Petroleum service station in Cox Street at 12.20am Saturday where security cameras captured the drama.
The victim was able to escape from the boot of the vehicle, was run down and further assaulted, but sought and found refuge inside the service station office.
The victim suffered serious facial injuries, including suspected facial fractures.
Detective Senior Constable Roberts said police were now trying to track down the male and female offenders
Police are in the process of reviewing the security camera footage.
Anyone with information about the kidnapping is requested to contact the Hamilton police station on 5551 9100 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
