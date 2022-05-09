One Nation candidate Ronnie Graham fails to respond to requests for interviews

news, latest-news,

Mystery surrounds the eighth candidate standing in the federal election seat of Wannon. One Nation Party candidate Ronnie Graham has failed to respond to numerous requests by The Standard for interviews and did not respond to an invitation to attend a live forum on Sunday night. On April 27, The Standard contacted One Nation headquarters and was referred to its website, where a profile about Mr Graham appeared without a photo. The page, which Mr Graham links to from his Facebook profile, is now blank. A post on Mr Graham's Facebook page indicates he may have had plans on running in another electorate. "I'm putting me (sic) hand up for Gellibrand ...," he wrote on September 29. The party has faced scrutiny in recent weeks, with a number of media outlets indicating they have had issues contacting One Nation candidates. 2GB's Ben Fordham spoke about the issue on his breakfast show. "We pay for this circus," Mr Fordham said. "As long as a candidate receives 5 per cent of the first preference votes they receive a handy cheque from the Electoral Commission. "Each candidate that qualifies gets $10,000." A post on Mr Graham's Facebook page questions whether he lives in the Wannon electorate. "Why don't you run a candidate who lives in Wannon like every other party," a post on his page reads. "You cannot possibly know or understand our local issues if you don't." The Standard again contacted the One Nation office via email on Monday to inquire whether Mr Graham was available for an interview.

