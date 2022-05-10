The Standard

Jeremy Stacey enjoying first season playing at Nirranda, Warrnambool and District League level

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
May 10 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW BLOOD: Jeremy Stacey in action for Nirranda this season. The new recruit has eight goals from three appearances with the Blues so far. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Nirranda recruit Jeremy Stacey didn't know what to expect stepping into the Warrnambool and District league.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.