Nirranda recruit Jeremy Stacey didn't know what to expect stepping into the Warrnambool and District league.
Having spent all his junior and senior playing career in the Hampden and Geelong and District leagues, Stacey, 25, said the standard of play had been "quite good from what I've seen so far".
Advertisement
"This is the first season I've played in the Warrnambool and District league but I've been very impressed," he said.
"There is some good players running around; (Russells Creek's) Dan Nicholson, he's an absolute star. So it has been challenging and teams have definitely pushed us."
He joined Nirranda from Thomson in the Geelong and District league, where he played since 2017.
It was Stacey's friendships with Jack Spokes and Bronte McCann that sparked a move to the Blues.
"Originally I played down here at South Warrnambool and North Warrnambool in my juniors, but I've lived in Geelong the last six years," Stacey said.
"I'm actually working for a Geelong-based company in Port Fairy.
"I wasn't going to play this year, working six days a week. But 'Spokesy' messaged me and asked what I thought about having a kick. I came out to training and loved it. Obviously we're a good side and it's a good environment to be around."
Playing a half-forward and midfield role, Stacey has quickly found his footing to add another string to the Blues' bow.
"My strengths are going forward, kicking a few goals then coming up on the ball and getting some touches," he said. "That mid-forward role, I love it."
Lining up in the past three rounds, Stacey has eight goals including four in its win over Russells Creek on Saturday.
"The boys up the ground fed me nicely, few lace out kicks makes it easier," Stacey said.
"When we have the forward line open and we get it in there quick, everyone kicks goals and I was lucky enough to kick a few. It was a good win, we dug pretty deep.
"Creek are a good side and have some pretty good players. When the rain came and we were in front, we just had to hold on. Good game, good win and good feeling in (the rooms)."
Stacey is relishing the return of wet weather football after finishing the match drenched in mud after the heavens opened up at half-time.
"A few early games were nice and hot and the ball was flinging around but footy is a winter game," he said.
"It's good to be back, muddy, wet. You dig in and everyone has a crack."
Advertisement
Stacey said the undefeated Blues were staying "pretty measured" despite starting the season in ripping form.
"Each game we rock up to win," he said. "We want to win every game, take it week by week. We played Merrivale last round, Creek this weekend.
"They're going to be there-about in finals, so we're pretty happy with where we're at at the moment. We're gelling nicely. Everyone's playing the way we want to play, so we're tracking along nicely but obviously still got some stuff to sharpen up on."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.