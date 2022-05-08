LIVE: Wannon candidate election forum

news, federal-election,

ISSUES south-west Victorian readers most care about will be hotly debated at tonight's election forum. The Standard, in conjunction with FitzMedia, is hosting a live streamed Wannon candidates forum at 6pm on May 8. All eight candidates, Liberal incumbent Dan Tehan, Labor's Gilbert Wilson, independents Alex Dyson and Graham Garner, Greens' Hilary McAllister, Liberal Democrat Party's Amanda Mead, United Australia Party's Craige Kensen and One Nation's Ronnie Graham, were invited to the forum. All except the One Nation candidate showed. Here are the questions to be answered by each candidate. They are key issues readers identified at the start of the campaign. Each gets 60 seconds to answer, with the panel moderated by The Standard's editor Greg Best and FitzMedia's Liam Fitzgerald. The forum is free to watch back via our Facebook page and website. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Kyra.Gillespie/0902d8b0-ebf8-4f99-ac10-90c951699e9b.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg