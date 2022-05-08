LIVE: Wannon candidate election forum
ISSUES south-west Victorian readers most care about will be hotly debated at tonight's election forum.
The Standard, in conjunction with FitzMedia, is hosting a live streamed Wannon candidates forum at 6pm on May 8.
All eight candidates, Liberal incumbent Dan Tehan, Labor's Gilbert Wilson, independents Alex Dyson and Graham Garner, Greens' Hilary McAllister, Liberal Democrat Party's Amanda Mead, United Australia Party's Craige Kensen and One Nation's Ronnie Graham, were invited to the forum.
All except the One Nation candidate showed.
Here are the questions to be answered by each candidate.
1. What Wannon-specific issues will you seek funding for if elected?
2. Addressing climate change was the number one issue identified in our reader survey at the start of the campaign. What will you do to address climate change in Wannon? Do you want to see more windfarms and or solarfarms in the region? Do you want to see nuclear power?
3. Housing and cost of living pressures are hot topics at the moment. What will you do to make housing more affordable? What can you do to ease the rising cost of living?
4. The impacts of worker shortages are being felt across Wannon: What are you going to do to address the worker shortage in the region?
5. We are emerging from a devastating pandemic and health care has never been more important. How would you address the growing out of pocket expenses for medical appointments/procedures/prescription medicines?
6. How would you improve aged care outcomes, please address the issue of bolstering the aged care workforce?
7. How would you make road funding more equitable?
8. Transparency has been a hot topic in Canberra in recent years. How do you see an independent commission against corruption working? What model would you like to see introduced?
They are key issues readers identified at the start of the campaign.
Each gets 60 seconds to answer, with the panel moderated by The Standard's editor Greg Best and FitzMedia's Liam Fitzgerald.
The forum is free to watch back viaour Facebook page and website.
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: