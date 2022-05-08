news, latest-news,

The frenetic, disruptive defensive pressure of Nirranda, considered the team to beat in the Warrnambool and District League this year, continues to be a frightening prospect for competition rivals. Far from content from a 17-goal win over Merrivale last round, Nirranda went to work in Saturday's match against Russells Creek with an arsenal of new plays to deploys. It paid off, the Blues back to their bullish best to steamroll the Creekers, 75-17. "A lot of our focus today was to re-correct things that didn't work in the Merrivale game," coach Lisa Arundell said. "That made us take a long hard look at ourselves and there was a couple plays I wanted to put into action today. There was a defensive play and the girls executed that beautifully and it resulted in so many turn-overs in that first quarter." Coming into the season with plenty of hype around its established list, along with the addition of two star shooting recruits, the entrenched cohesiveness of its defensive unit in Lisa Anders, Kate Ryan and Georgia Haberfield sets the stage for the Blues' ability to besiege their opponents. "I'm lucky with Lisa, Katie and Georgie, they've all played together for so long," Arundell said. "It's just fine-tuning a few things but they've hit this season running. Especially Katie, her intensity and focus has just been incredible." With Steph Townsend rested on Saturday, it put more responsibility on goalers Chelsea Quinn and Amanda Gilbert to refine their budding partnership. "I was looking at Chelsea and Amanda for a fair bit of movement from them, which is a bit tricky because they are such tall, long-legged players but I was really happy with the way they presented," Arundell said. Meanwhile, injuries continue to plague Russells Creek, with Rachel Hansen coming off early with a head knock before Brooke Herbertson went down in the third quarter with an ankle injury. Herbertson's absence afforded Karla Van Zyl opportunity to make an A grade debut in the second half, with Dunkley impressed with Van Zyl's endeavour in goal shooter against the likes of Anders. "She smashed it, I think she's going to be a solid player to watch out for," Dunkley said. With the Creekers continuing to plug away with limited personnel, Dunkley said the mentality around the group was to reinforce positive thinking. "We knew it would be a tough game, Nirranda are a solid side," she said. "My main focus is just to keep everyone's positivity levels up and I think the girls are doing a really good job the last few weeks."

