Experienced heads among Old Collegians' playing group is aiding their younger teammates growth in the league, while two key injuries hurt Timboon's depth. The Warriors broke through for their first win of the Warrnambool and District league season on Saturday, accounting for the Demons, 11. 12 (78) to 5.7 (37). Coach Ben van de Camp, who recorded his first win as senior coach, was pleased by his group's ability to play the game on their own terms. Skipper Tim Lewis set the standard for decision-making and skill-execution, while Eli Barker offered an experienced hand down back. "(Tim's) game was outstanding," van de Camp said. "And for someone like Eli to sit in the back pocket and watch the game unfold, he's effectively a playing-assistant coach. "He's communicating with the young kids around him, and you throw in Mason Crosier, a really experienced footballer in that back six, they're teaching these kids how to play as the game is unfolding." Isaac Williams, 15, who debuted for Old Collegians last round, has a suspected broken shoulder bone, while Jacob Malone hurt his ankle. Meanwhile, Timboon onballer Jack Gaut fractured his eye socket, with defender Isiah Arundell is also set for time on the sideline with broken ribs. Demons co-coach Marcus Hickey said his team's depth was being challenged at the moment, but expected several players to return from injury next round. He said his group's pressure was where it needed to be against the Warriors compared to past performances, but that a lack of bench in the second half meant they essentially ran out of legs.

