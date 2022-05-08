news, latest-news,

THE Ciaron Maher juggernaut shows no signs of stopping after the Winslow training export won the group one Robert Sangster Stakes at Morphettville and had three winners at Caulfield on Saturday. Following on from feature jumping wins with Heberite in the Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase and Saunter Boy's victory in the Galleywood Hurdle last week, Victoria's leading trainer had three runners in the Sangster which resulted in first, second and fifth placings. Snapdancer, ridden by Ethan Brown, beat stablemate Away Game and Bella Nipotina was back in fifth spot in the $500,000 contest. "It's been a huge week for the stable," Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, told The Standard. "Winning the Grand Annual and Galleywood were a massive thrill for their owners and stable staff and then winning the Sangster, plus having three winners at Caulfield is a massive thrill. "We're very lucky to have great staff across our different locations. I've got to give a lot of credit to Ethan, it was a wonderful ride by him in the Sangster. "Ethan got her to jump away well before sliding over quickly from the wide barrier.it was a top ride. "We may run Snapdancer in the Goodwood Handicap at Morphettville in a fortnight and also look at the Tatts Tiara at Eagle Farm. They're both group one races. She's a valuable mare and if she happened to win another group one race her value will skyrocket as a broodmare." Blaze A Trail, Mankayan and Elzamee were Maher and Eustace's winners at Caulfield. Meanwhile, Mask Up took his record to two from two for Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde, who won the Brierly Steeplechase, on Saturday. Mask Up won a restricted race over 1200 metres at Morphettville while stablemate Sirileo Miss was unplaced in the group two Queen Of The South Stakes.

