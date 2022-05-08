news, latest-news,

Panmure has consolidated a shaky past fortnight with a triple-digit win over South Rovers. Putting its loss to Merrivale and one-point win over Russells Creek behind it, Panmure pounced on a lacklustre South Rovers outfit in round five. "We had a focus on our start," coach Chris Bant said. "Our pressure early and hunt for the ball was good, and we managed to kick pretty straight." First-year Panmure recruit Wilbur Pomorin drove play out of the midfield, while Lachlan McLeod led the scoreboard pressure with seven goals. Meanwhile Zeke Reeves, who has settled into the senior side in recent weeks, got reward for effort with five majors. "(Zeke's) played some good games all the way along," Bant said. "He's 18 or 19, so to hold down centre half forward, he gives us a really good option. He's playing good footy at the moment." Marcus Kelly injured his foot/ankle in the second quarter. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

