DECLAN Tebb was meant to enter the world on Mother's Day, but his early birth meant his mother could spend time with him on Sunday, rather than in labour. He was one of at least 12 babies born at South West Healthcare in week leading to Mother's Day. Born on May 4, Declan was the first child for Wangoom's Clare Fennessy with her partner, Roy Tebb. "It's lovely to be a mother and just in time for Mother's Day," Ms Fennessy said. She was still in hospital on Mother's Day but expected to also see her mother. Ms Fennessy said being a mother had been good. "We had a bit of a stressful entrance, but it's just been amazing," she said. "I just can't stop looking at him and he's just been so calm most of the time. "We thought he wasn't going to cry but then he did on the second night." A kindergarten assistant by profession, Ms Fennessy said she's had lots of practice with children. "It's nice to have my own now," she said. SWH midwives and mother-daughter duo Annette Kelson and Anna McKenzie have brought babies into the world together since 2019 - the year they both undertook placement at SWH. Ms Kelson was an emergency nurse for 20 years before becoming a midwife. She undertook a two-year graduate midwifery course with Federation University Australia, while Ms McKenzie studied a double degree in nursing and midwifery with Deakin University from 2015-2018. Ms Kelson worked the night shift on Saturday so slept part of Sunday, but also planned on visiting her mother at a nursing home, FaceTime with her son in Bendigo and attempt to speak to her other son in Italy. "You don't think of the day as Mother's Day when I'm at work, but for my patients it's more about the excitement and privilege of being a mother," she said. Ms McKenzie has two children of her own, an eight-year-old daughter, Maddy and 13-year-old son, Jono. She said the family generally gather for a meal on Mother's Day, dependent on whether her or her mother worked on the day.

