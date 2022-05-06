news, latest-news,

South Warrnambool export Fraser Marris is set to make his Geelong VFL debut against North Melbourne on Saturday afternoon at Arden Street, becoming the latest south-west footballer to play state-league football. The talented Hampden league prospect and former Greater Western Victoria Rebel is a prolific ball winner and is on Bell Park's feeder list in the strong Geelong Football League. He is expected to play as a small forward at VFL level for the Cats but can rotate through the midfield group if required. MORE SPORT: Marris joins the likes of fellow Hampden league players Tom Feely, Lachie Waddell and Marcus Herbert to play for the Cats this season as well as former Nirranda footballer Scott Carlin.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/5c23a74c-d1b1-4399-b440-1cfb965825ca.jpeg/r0_63_3283_1918_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg