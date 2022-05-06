news, latest-news,

Jumps jockey Will Gordon suffered a fractured shoulder, punctured lung, lacerations to his face and liver and concussion during Thursday's Grand Annual Steeplechase at Warrnambool. Gordon was taken to The Alfred hospital after he fell from Brierly Steeplechase winner Vanguard, who slipped on the flat about 30 metres after crossing the Tozer Road double. Jockey Association of Victoria chief executive Matthew Hyland confirmed the injuries on Friday. A stewards report said a post-race veterinary examination had revealed the Symon Wilde-trained gelding was lame in the left foreleg. The jumper ran off after losing Gordon but was quickly reined in by officials. He will require a veterinary clearance before being able to race again.

