JACE is just seven, but already he's a keen BMX rider, and loves footy and rugby. He enjoyed a day out at the Reid Oval on Friday to try an array of sports with his Merri River School peers thanks to South West Sport. With the help of $50,000 and $125,000 from VicHealth, SWS aims to engage students like Jace to get active and engaged through sport. "I like playing with my friends, and catching and kicking the ball," Jace said. Merri River School teacher Aidan Nicholson said any initiative to get students more engaged was welcomed. "There's not a lot of opportunities for people with a disability to play sport at local clubs," he said. "More and more we're seeing the benefit of having people with a disability involved in sport, such as through increased participation of the Special Olympics and the Paralympics. "We see sport as something valuable and it's a real benefit to have people trained up in specialised equipment and to have extra coaches. "Anything to increase participation is very welcome. Normally I'm the only one who teaches them sport so it's really nice for them to get this instruction from other people, not just me." Visiting Warrnambool on Friday, VicHealth chief executive Sandro Demaio said sport should be welcoming and safe, regardless of abilities and background. "This is something fun we co-design with the kids," he said. "If kids are engaged in deciding the sports and when they will play, they're more likely to participate. "What we want to see is flexible, non-competitive local opportunities just about getting involved, active and connected." The funding will allow SWS to reach out to different groups, chief executive Marc Tims said. SWS has been working with the Warrnambool community and disability service providers, to co-design an Accessible Active Participation Plan. The goal of the project is to reimagine what the community looks like and how it functions for people with a disability, with the intention of creating more opportunities for active participation, social inclusion and social connection.

