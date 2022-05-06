news, latest-news,

SCANS have revealed Wangoom Cup-winning jockey Madison Lloyd rode Frankie Pinot to victory in the $184,000 race with a broken fibula. The 21-year-old injured her leg at Wangaratta this past week when she jumped off an unruly two-year-old and landed on her ankle sideways. "I thought I'd bail rather than have a 500kg animal on top of me. I landed on my ankle sideways and felt a pop," Lloyd told racing.com. "It (the pain) wasn't coming from my knee or my ankle and I grabbed right where the break was. "I sat there for two to five minutes before I could get up and the boys carried me off the track." Lloyd is facing three weeks in a moon boot to protect the non-weight bearing bone. "I just can't believe I didn't know it was broken and I've ridden a Wangoom winner with it," Lloyd chuckled," she said. "I'm in a moon boot for three weeks," she said. "I did a very good job of it." Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/d5c11b3b-b339-42a8-801e-25866d62a806.jpg/r9_190_3701_2276_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg