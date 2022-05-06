Broken fibula whacks Wangoom Cup-winning jockey Madison Lloyd
SCANS have revealed Wangoom Cup-winning jockey Madison Lloyd rode Frankie Pinot to victory in the $184,000 race with a broken fibula.
The 21-year-old injured her leg at Wangaratta this past week when she jumped off an unruly two-year-old and landed on her ankle sideways.
"I thought I'd bail rather than have a 500kg animal on top of me. I landed on my ankle sideways and felt a pop," Lloyd told racing.com.
"It (the pain) wasn't coming from my knee or my ankle and I grabbed right where the break was.
"I sat there for two to five minutes before I could get up and the boys carried me off the track."
Lloyd is facing three weeks in a moon boot to protect the non-weight bearing bone.
"I just can't believe I didn't know it was broken and I've ridden a Wangoom winner with it," Lloyd chuckled," she said.
"I'm in a moon boot for three weeks," she said.
"I did a very good job of it."
