Powercor are investigating the cause of a power pole fire near Tower Hill on Friday afternoon. A spokesperson from the Country Fire Authority said two CFA vehicles attended the fire on Tower Hill Road in Yangery just before 12.30pm. The spokesperson said it took firefighters 20 minutes to get the fire under control. A spokesperson from Powercor said crews responded to a fault with a junction box on a pole at Yangery. "Powercor crews replaced the box, which contained electrical equipment," the spokesperson said. "No power outages occurred. "Crews are investigating whether a birds nest discovered on the box contributed to the fault."

