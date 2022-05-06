news, latest-news,

A judge says two innocent men were subjected to a terrifying attack by a man armed with a knife. Rhys Swarbrick, 30, of Warragul, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool County Court on Friday to aggravated burglary, unlawful damage and assault-related offences. The court heard Swarbrick was drinking alcohol with one of the victim's ex-partners in the lead up to the offending on July 28 last year. In the early hours of the morning he attended the victims' property in Hamilton's Coleraine Road, armed with a large kitchen knife. He used the weapon to puncture the tyre of a Ford sedan parked out the front of the address, waking one of the victims who came to the front door. Swarbrick demanded the victim tell him his name before pushing him out of the way and entering the house. Inside he located the second victim, who was the ex-boyfriend of his friend. Swarbrick grabbed him around the throat, before punching him and then a wall, leaving a blood stain. He fled the property and was located by police near Kenny Street about 2am. Swarbrick identified himself and produced the kitchen knife which he said had been dropped by a youth that had robbed him. Karen Sheridan, representing Swarbrick, said the man was highly intoxicated and could not recall why the offending took place. But Judge George Georgiou said it appeared "very strongly" to be a terrifying and premeditated attack on two innocent victims. He said Swarbrick's behaviour was outrageous and alcohol was no excuse. Swarbrick, who has already served 283 days in custody on remand, will be sentenced at a later date.

