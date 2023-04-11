Knife-wielding home invader takes steps to turn around his life

UPDATE, Tuesday, 10.30am:
A knife-wielding Hamilton home invader who terrified two men has received an excellent report from the Office Of Corrections during a judicial monitoring hearing.
Rhys Swarbrick, 31, appeared in the Melbourne County Court in front of Judge George Georgiou on Tuesday morning.
On July 28 two years ago he was involved in an incident which led to him pleading guilty to aggravated burglary, unlawful damage and assault-related offences.
In the early hours of the morning he attended the victims' property in Hamilton's Coleraine Road, armed with a large kitchen knife.
He used the weapon to puncture the tyre of a Ford sedan, waking one of the victims who came to the front door.
Swarbrick demanded the victim tell him his name before pushing him out of the way and entering the house.
Inside he located the second victim, who was the ex-boyfriend of Swarbrick's friend.
Swarbrick grabbed him around the throat, before punching him and then a wall, leaving a blood stain.
The defendant was arrested near Kenny Street about 2am and was highly intoxicated.
At the time of the plea hearing mid-last year Swarbrick had already spent 283 days in custody on remand.
Judge Georgiou said it appeared "very strongly" to be a terrifying and premeditated attack on two innocent victims.
He said Swarbrick's behaviour was outrageous and alcohol was no excuse.
On Tuesday morning Judge Georgiou said he had received a very positive report and Swarbrick had responded exactly the way the court had hoped he would.
Swarbrick is expected to continue counselling sessions and undertake an anger management course later in the year.
The court heard he was working six days a week at a locksmith business, co-parenting his daughter and would apply top get his driver's licence back mid-next month.
Judge Georgiou said Swarbrick had completed a mental health plan, attended all his supervision sessions and done a kick-start alcohol and drug program as well as anger management.
"There's a lot riding on your compliance with the community corrections order which is designed to give you an opportunity to undertake rehabilitation. It's very pleasing you are taking advantage of that," he said.
Swarbrick will return to court on November 15 for further judicial monitoring before completing the CCO.
