Greater Western Victoria Rebels coach David Loader says Portland prospect Jamieson Ballantyne has the ability to have an impact at AFL level if given the opportunity. The young midfielder has been selected in the Young Guns side for its clash against Vic Metro Under 18s on Saturday in Werribee - one of two Hampden league prospects alongside Camperdown's Hamish Sinnott. "Boys like Jamieson with little to no football because of COVID, we still saw improvement in him 2021, him being a nice type to becoming a really, really good player," Loader told The Standard. "Jamieson is one that has built on and put in a couple more layers to his game. "He's such a wonderful kid to work with, he's a star of a person to work with. "So I couldn't think of a better person to have his named called (from an AFL club) to go onto a list at some point." The top Victorian mid-season draft hopefuls will be under the watchful eye of AFL recruiters, who will be looking to bolster their lists ahead of the mid-season draft on Wednesday June 1. Loader said it was a terrific opportunity for Ballantyne, who had worked 'incredibly' hard on areas of his game. "He's been solid so far, he didn't play last weekend he had a game with the Western Bulldogs VFL side which is a wonderful experience for him to play against AFL-listed players," he said. "Anytime our kids can get the chance (to play VFL) it's a great experience. "We've changed his role a bit this year, he's gone from being an outside mid type player to playing inside mid. "So with that can come some small adjustments and obviously a bit more contested footy. "He's put five kilos on of pure muscle since last year so he's better physically prepared in those contested situations." Loader said the mid-season draft was a unique opportunity for emerging youngsters across the country, especially with COVID-19 still impacting AFL clubs greatly. "The mid-season draft will be purely needs basis, if a club has two ruckman go down in the next two weeks then all of a sudden they'll be in demand," he said. "Same with small forwards or midfielders so it'll be really different, the mid-season draft will be needs basis." Camperdown prospect Hamish Sinnott - plying his trade with the Rebels in the NAB League and pushing his case with Carlton's VFL side - is another to watch on the day in the Young Guns team. The endurance specialist is on the Blues' VFL list, coached by Warrnambool export Dan O'Keefe, and piqued interest from AFL clubs coming through the NAB League program last season.

