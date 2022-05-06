news, latest-news,

It's the busiest week of the year for Warrnambool Racing Club chief executive officer Tom O'Connor. But it helps at the end of the long days to have his father and two brothers to wind down with. The three were in Warrnambool to attend the May Racing Carnival. Mr O'Connor showed them around the track and mounting yard and popped in to see them in between conducting his on course work. Mr O'Connor's father Peter was at the event for the second time. He is no stranger to the large amount of work that goes into the industry behind the scenes. His father and grandfather were horse breeders. "I remember being at the track every Saturday from a very young age," Mr O'Connor said. "As a four and five-year-old I was at the track." Mr O'Connor, 74, vowed to return to the Warrnambool carnival again next year. "It's absolutely amazing - it's an event for everyone. "It's got the whole racing fraternity. It's all about coming together. It's just fantastic." Tom's brothers Mark and Anthony were at the carnival for the first time. IN OTHER NEWS: Mark flew in from Brisbane and said despite the weather, he was having a great week. Anthony, from Adelaide, said you couldn't go past the atmosphere. "It's great - the atmosphere is great. We're here to support Tom. We've certainly experienced The 'Bool." Mr O'Connor joked that was certainly the case for his sons. "They've painted it red, brown, green, yellow," he laughed. Legendary jockey Hugh Bowman stopped in to The Standard's marquee on Thursday. He spoke about riding Winx in a record-breaking four wins in the Cox Plate. "There were a lot of expectations, particularly when she won the first two," he said. The weekend before she attempted to win for the fourth time, Mr Bowman said she had her best ride ever. "That was the best piece of work she ever did underneath me," Mr Bowman said. "The power and precision she gave me was unbelievable." Mr Bowman said the feeling after winning the fourth Cox Plate was different to that of the first three. "It was really more a feeling of relief and satisfaction more than the elation I felt in the other wins." Mr Bowman said he loved talking about Winx now that she had retired. "What I've found really fulfilling since she retired is talking to people and everyone has a story about where they were when she won that race."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/379mw9XPZ7UFRqmwjWhGKkr/11eb4ea9-ac08-4f73-b47c-4f007f7fe4ab.jpg/r152_531_4032_2723_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg