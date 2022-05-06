news, latest-news,

Russells Creek co-coach Danny Chatfield knows the heat will be on from the first bounce on Saturday. There will be plenty of local interest in the Warrnambool and District top-of-the-table clash against Nirranda and the Creekers mentor told The Standard it was an exciting challenge for his group. "Coming off a loss last week, coming home the way we did, we've got to drag that momentum into this week," he said. "Again, there's no pressure on our playing group and I've really pushed that at training (on Thursday morning) and again on Tuesday, we've got no expectations on us really but to just perform. "We want to test ourselves and see where we are in the competition." MORE SPORT: Avoiding a slow start against the might of the Brayden Harkness-led Blues away from home, a side with three key inclusions to bolster their side will be one of the key challenges for Chatfield's side. The Creekers have swung just the one change themselves with youngster Macauley Clark to make his senior debut as a sub in the stable-looking side . "Dylan (Herbertson) and myself as co-coaches have really emphasised that the start's just so important," he said. "We need to breakeven in the first quarter or whatever and play consistently across all four quarters, that's the key. "If you are slow out of the blocks, you'll just be playing catch-up footy all day. "We did last week (against Panmure) and fell one-point short." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/f48eef52-9d5d-4062-994a-7fdda6d3ae75.jpeg/r0_262_5152_3173_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg