news, latest-news,

WARRNAMBOOL Kart Club president Ash Price is backing south-west racer Jaxon Johnstone to make a splash as the Lake Gillear-based outfit gears up for its biggest event of the year. The club will host round two of the Victorian Country Series on Saturday and Sunday with the event expected to inject thousands into the region's economy. Price said Johnstone was one of several local racers revving up to compete. "Jaxon is an absolute gun himself and he did really well in the last round at Cobden," he said. "He's in the premier class, which gets the best of the best in Australia. "He's doing really well. It's good to have a local up there mixing it with the best." Price said the club had several members involved and the club was in a strong position. The event will have practice and qualifying on Saturday before a full day of racing on Sunday. "The track's looking awesome and we've got competitors coming from South Australia, New South Wales and maybe a couple from Tasmania," he said. "It's our biggest event of the year and the one we want to attract the big names, the big numbers, to hopefully put a few more funds back in the club. "There are a few more people in the town as well and it's good for everyone." The top "three or four drivers in Australia" will compete at the event. Price said a high standard of racing was expected across the board. "It's a big mix of everything in terms of drivers, it's just an awesome weekend," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Price said the club was in a strong position with volunteers but urged any prospective new members or those interested in karting to "come out and have a gander". "We've all volunteers at the end of the day and it's such a big event," he said. "The more people that help out, the better it is for everyone and it just shares that load around amongst everyone." There are over $50,000 in prizes up for grabs including $14,500 in tyres across the series. "Most of our people and competitors will be coming from Melbourne. It brings a lot of people to Warrnambool," Price said. "It's not just about the racing, it's also a fairly good economic return for the area in accommodation and for restaurants and things like that. "It's sort of good for the whole town and that sort of thing. I think the Flying Horse will be packed - they support us so we support them." Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/76b4c0fb-b584-41e0-a847-6e5d9790e24b.jpg/r2_309_3977_2555_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg