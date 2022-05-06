news, latest-news, sport, football, afl

St Kilda coach Brett Rutten is confident star ruckman Rowan Marshall will re-sign with the club despite significant interest from rival clubs. The Portland export - who is returning to the Saints' side for the blockbuster clash against reigning premiers Melbourne on Sunday - remains unsigned next season with the club and is linked to a move to Essendon. But the Saints coach said it was simply part of the modern game and was unfazed by the reports. "Clubs are going to make bids for out of contract players, we have discussions about out of contract players as well," he said. "That's part of the game - Rowan's a terrific player and he's got this year to go with us. "Hopefully he signs here for a very long time, but that's part of the game (and) we can't change that. "Whether they publicly want to put it out there that's up to Essendon." MORE SPORT: He added the former Hampden league junior and Greater Western Victoria Rebel was happy at the club. "He's hasn't told me otherwise, he's a terrific player and a terrific person," he said. Ratten said the focus for Marshall and the club was now on knocking the Demons off this week. "It's good to get him back this week. He's significant the type of player he is," he said of Marshall's inclusion. "He's had a year where he played ruck lone-hand and for the last few years. "Having the support of (Paddy) Ryder for the last few years has been a really influential combination in the competition. "Rowan can play forward and can be a really high goal kicker if we just left him there but he can play ruck all day. "His flexibility is really important." The fourth-placed Saints take on the reigning premiers at 1.10pm on Sunday at the MCG after going down to Port Adelaide in a scrappy affair in Cairns the previous match.

