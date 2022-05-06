news, latest-news,

Police are investigating an alleged assault involving a male jumps racing protester and a female security guard at the Warrnambool racecourse. Warrnambool police Acting Senior Sergeant Cameron Ross said there had been a report made to police after an incident on Thursday. "There was a report of a minor incident involving a male protester, who known to police, and a female security guard," he said. "The incident is believed to have occurred while the protesters were initially setting up and asked to move by security. "It's alleged the male shoved the security guard." Acting Senior Sergeant Ross was in charge of the police operation surrounding the three-day Warrnambool May Racing Carnival involving all available Warrnambool and district officers backed by the state highway patrol, the Public Order Response Team and specialist liquor licensing and gambling units. He said there were just three people arrested for being drunk during the week. "There were very large crowds on all three days of the races and no incidents reported from the track," he said. "There were a dozen jumps racing protesters at the races on Thursday and that one minor incident, which is under investigation. "Police are also extremely happy with the behaviour of patrons inside and outside licensed venues. "Yes, there were some people under the influence of alcohol, but the mood was jovial and upbeat." Acting Senior Sergeant Ross said there were a number of people ejected from licensed premises in line with the responsibilities of liquor licence holders. "There have been no notable incidents or assaults reported to police at this stage," he said. "By 2am Friday morning everything was closed and people had made their way home and to their accommodation," he said. "I think The Whalers was the last to close at 1.15am and we didn't see anyone really badly affected by alcohol. "It had been a big week for everyone, so overall it was a low-key event in terms of policing."

