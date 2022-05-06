news, latest-news,

A sheep farmers weather alert has been issued by the Bureau Of Meteorology on Friday morning. Graziers are warned that cold temperatures, showers and north-westerly winds are expected during Friday. Areas likely to be affected include parts of the south-west and there is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions. There's also a strong wind warning in place for the west coast. At 7am this morning it was 2.7 degrees in Warrnambool and felt like a mind numbing -1.3. Today across the region will be cloudy with patchy fog early this morning. There's a very high chance of showers, most likely from late this morning. Light winds will become west to south-westerly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day. Warrnambool is expecting a top of 14 degrees, Hamilton, Colac and Ararat 13, Mortlake and Portland 14 and Port Fairy 15. A broad area of low pressure over the southern Tasman Sea near the east coast of Tasmania will continue to deepen today as a large high pressure system lies south of WA. A cold and unstable westerly airstream will persist across Victoria today as the low moves across Tasmania and the high moves south of the Bight. The low is expected to move east across the Tasman Sea during the weekend, with the high forecast to be located over Victoria by Sunday night. The high will then move over the Tasman Sea on Monday. On Saturday there's a 90 per cent chance of showers, with 8mm to 10mm forecast. Winds will be north-westerly 15 to 20 km/h turning westerly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day. Daytime maximum temperatures will be around 13. The start of next week looks fine and cool before more rain on Thursday.

