Police are investigating the circumstances which led to a single-vehicle fatal collision in Ondit, just north of Colac, late yesterday afternoon. It is understood a car crashed into a pole on Colac-Ballarat Road about 5.40pm Thursday. A Colac district man in his 30s was sole occupant in the vehicle and died at the scene. Anyone who witnessed the collision, with dashcam footage or further information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

