AMAZING: Irish-born Grand Annual Steeplechase-winning jockey William McCarthy was overwhelmed with phone calls from well-wishers from across the world after his victory on Heberite. McCarthy revealed his parents Patrick and Frances in Mallow, County Cork, were among the first calls. They watched the race at home in Ireland while his American mother Nancy Roberts followed the action in the United States. INCREDIBLE: A quick snapshot of Ciaron Maher's training career shows he started training in 2005 and in 18 years he's won the Grand Annual a record-breaking six times. The former Koroit junior footballer never had any runners in four of those years. Six Grand Annual winners in 14 years for a 40-year-old is mind-blowing. He surpassed legendary Jim Houlahan and Kiwi John Wheeler, who had five winners. WINNERS: Bookies finished up slightly in front of the punters following the three-day carnival, according to rail bookie David McLauchlan. Punters got some cash back when the Tom Dabernig-trained Launch Pad won the last of 30 races. Launch Pad was backed from $6 into $4. HECTIC: Stewards were kept busy on the final day. Jockey Jarrod Fry was outed for 10 meetings on a careless riding charge. Regan Bayliss copped a fine and suspension following a whip infringement. He was outed for 13 meetings and fined $2000. Jumps jockey Will Gordon went to hospital with a suspected broken right shoulder following a fall from Vanguard in the Grand Annual. French-born jumps jockey Selim Agbal, who rode Eyes Are Blue into third place and having just his second ride in Australia, is $500 lighter in the pocket after he was fined on a whip infringement.

