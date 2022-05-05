news, latest-news,

Fresh off their Group 1 triumph at Morphettville on Saturday, Cranbourne trainers Trent Busittin and Natalie Young added to their recent success with a win at the TAB Warrnambool May Racing Carnival. After stablemate Glint Of Hope saluted in the $500,000 Group 1 race, five-year-old gelding, Marchons Ensemble stormed home after finding an outside lane in the Neville Wilson Series Final over 1700m. "Finally, it's taken me a few to get here, that was a super effort coming from back last, it was a great ride by Jordan (Childs)," Young said. "He was so good first-up. He's just been really flying this campaign. "We won a Group 1 last weekend and a win here at the 'Bool, so life's great at the moment." With Warrnambool jockey Laura Lafferty setting the pace on the Jane Baker-trained Feargal, Marchons Ensemble waited until the final straight to make his move with an excellent turn of foot. "The plan wasn't to be that far back," Childs said. "But he just stood in the gates and missed it. When that happened I just went to Plan B and rode a patient race. We got to the outside and he really relished that ground." Marchons Ensemble has three wins from 18 starts.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/6bb734fb-be19-41df-8000-9b57db7fc522.jpg/r10_218_4254_2616_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg