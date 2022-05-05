news, latest-news,

Waiting until the 30th and final race of the three day May Racing Carnival to finally boast a winner, Tom Dabernig may have the platform he needs for more successful carnivals to come. Steered by Blaike McDougall, Launch Pad made the outside lane his own as he came thundering home in the final 100m of the BM64 handicap over 1300m. "It was a great feeling," Dabernig said. "Our horses over the week, five fourths and a third, so coming into the last race of the day I was really hoping. All the local trainers had done such a good job, almost all had figured with a win. It's nice to be a part of it." Symon Wilde was out to stake an outright claim on trainer of the carnival with Thunder Point, who led the early pace, before Launch Pad turned it on in the final 400m to win by four lengths ahead of Aaron Purcell's Mighty Ganges. Celebrating past May carnival winners as part of Lindsay Park, Launch Pad was Dabernig's first winner as a 'local' after setting up his new training base in Warrnambool last year. "Certainly I think I'll be better prepared next year, but it was really good, a great feeling," he said. The last-minute win also gave McDougall his first carnival winner. "I've ridden a few winners here but this is my first carnival and I've had a really good time," McDougall said. "It was satisfying to win the last race for Tom."

