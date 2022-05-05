news, latest-news, May Racing Carnival, Fashions on the Field, Warrnambool

THE competition was fierce for the 2022 Warrnambool May Racing Carnival Fashions on the Field, with scores of best-dressed entrants vying for a win. The fashions at the 'Bool has established itself as one of the most anticipated country race wear contests in the state. The competition featured five race wear categories and prizes to win, and featured fashionistas from across the state and further afield. Taking out Sacks Jewellers 2022 Lady of the Day was Geelong's Eliza Icke. "I'm very overwhelmed, the standard today was absolutely outstanding and absolutely beautiful, all the ladies from head-to-toe," Ms Icke said. "I'd like to thank everyone at Warrnambool Racing Club, it's a great club - support country racing. "I'm a really big advocate for Western District racing, it's good to be back." The winner of the Clancey's Menswear Dapper Chap was first-time entrant Kurt Siviour. The Adelaide Hills competitor said he was "a bit nervous" but was stoked with the win. "I love the whole event," Mr Siviour said. The Miss Kit Contemporary Lady winner was Leanora Romensky from Melbourne for a stunning outfit centred around a leather dress and custom-made hat. "I'm super excited, it's a real privilege," Ms Romensky said. "It's great to get back into it after COVID, it's so much fun." The Sovereign Resort's Most Spectacular Hat category was won by Melbourne's Doris Jovic. Her black and white number was layered with a dress over a dress, with an ornate fascinator to match. It was her first time at the May Races, and with Warrnambool accommodation fully booked she stayed in Terang. "I do a lot of fashions but it was my first time at Warrnambool," she said. "It's a great year to come to Warrnambool to celebrate the 150th." The Warrnambool Eyecare Tradition Lady winner was South Australia's Fenella Barker. It was the second win for the Adelaide Hills entrant, who also won Best Millinery at the Ladies Luncheon on Tuesday. She was sporting wintery deep purples and blues, with a cropped blazer, fur sourced from the op shop and fascinator from SHR Millinery. The judges were 2021 Warrnambool Contemporary Lady winner Jasmin Fitzgerald from Bannockburn, founder of Moore Millinery Designs Irene Moore from Geelong and statewide fashions on the field competitor Kelly Carty from Bendigo. They said it was a tough job picking a winner from such a high standard of entries. "Traditional wear was a very popular one celebrating the 150 years of the Grand Annual," Ms Moore said. "It's great to see everyone enjoying themselves and having a bit of fun with it as well."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Kyra.Gillespie/399aa84a-d997-4ba0-a719-d05585ef5ed4.jpg/r0_145_4416_2640_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg