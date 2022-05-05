Birthday wish granted for aspiring Warrnambool jockey

news, latest-news,

You couldn't wipe the smile off the face of Charlie Brooks on Thursday. He celebrated his 14th birthday at the track with his dad John. But one of his birthday wishes had already been granted on Wednesday when he was given a sneak peak of what goes on behind the scenes by legendary jockey Hugh Bowman. "He was lucky enough to spend time with Hugh Bowman yesterday," Mr Brooks said. "He took him into the rooms and gave him a set of pants, goggles - all the gear." Charlie has dreams of following his father's footsteps into the horsing industry. Mr Brooks is a trainer but Charlie dreams of being a jockey. "I want to be a jockey but if that doesn't work out, I'd like to be a starter." Charlie said he dreamed of one day competing in the May Racing Carnival. Being trackdside brought back memories for former jockeys Brian Luke and Neville Wilson. Mr Luke, from Bacchus Marsh, was a jumps jockey and has fond memories of competing at Warrnambool. "I rode in five grand annuals," he said. His best result in that race was a third. Mr Luke said he loves attending the carnival - the last of its kind. "It's a great week - I love it." Camperdown's Neville Wilson was relieved to be at the track as a spectator. The former flats jockey, who has fond memories of riding Lancet to victory in the Wangoom Handicap in 2008, got involved in the sport at a young age. "I wanted to be an AFL footballer, but I was too short," he laughed. He loved competing, but he doesn't miss the time spent in the sauna in the lead up to an event. "I was a heavyweight jockey so I used the sauna all the time," Mr Wilson said. These days he loves attending the May Racing Carnival. "I think I've only missed two in 50 years. "It's fantastic - I love it," Mr Wilson said. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/379mw9XPZ7UFRqmwjWhGKkr/2d9f80c3-12f9-4037-8a88-f6bdd30a7735.jpg/r0_137_4032_2415_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg