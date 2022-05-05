Club receives $1.6 million injection as 14,000 head to the track

news, latest-news,

The final day of the May Racing Carnival was declared a success, with more than 14,000 people attending. Victorian Racing Minister Martin Pakula was at the track to announced $1.6 million in funding for the club. "We've just announced $1.6 million for the training track here at Warrnambool," he said. "That's the internal training track and the ambulance track." Mr Pakula said he loved attending the May Racing Carnival. "I think it's effectively the most important in Warrnambool and Western Victoria for the year," Mr Pakula said. "It's an extraordinary event for the region. "It's always at the top of my events calendar each year." Mr Pakula said the funding for the track was in addition to the funding the state government had given the club to upgrade the Matilda Room. "That's on top of the investment we made in the Matilda Room last year," he said. "I was there last year and what a fantastic facility that is. "I'm sure it will be used by the community on many more days than just race days." Warrnambool Racing Club chief executive officer Tom O'Connor was elated by the funding announcement. He said the $3 million project was being supported by the state government, Racing Victoria, Country Racing Victoria and the club. "It's an amazing announcement," Mr O'Connor said. "In our game supporting our trainers is why we open our doors on a daily basis. "This is game-changer for the club and its trainers. Grass is king and being able to extend our inside grass will be fantastic." Legendary jockey Hugh Bowman stopped in to The Standard's marquee on Thursday. He spoke about riding Winx in a record-breaking four wins in the Cox Plate. "There were a lot of expectations, particularly when she won the first two," he said. The weekend before she attempted to win for the fourth time, Mr Bowman said she had her best ride ever. "That was the best piece of work she ever did underneath me," Mr Bowman said. "The power and precision she gave me was unbelievable." Mr Bowman said the feeling after winning the fourth Cox Plate was different to that of the first three. "It was really more a feeling of relief and satisfaction more than the elation I felt in the other wins." Mr Bowman said he loved talking about Winx now that she had retired. "What I've found really fulfilling since she retired is talking to people and everyone has a story about where they were when she won that race."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/379mw9XPZ7UFRqmwjWhGKkr/a98866b5-acdf-4a22-b4a4-9701e40f24eb.jpg/r0_406_4032_2684_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg