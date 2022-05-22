Portland organisations waiting on insurance claims four months after weather event

Floods in Queensland and New South Wales are delaying insurance claims for damage sustained in Portland in January during a weather event.
Commercial buildings, homes and vehicles were damaged during storms on January 6.
In mid-January Insurance Agency Group had received 661 claims - 370 were for motor vehicles and 291 were for damages to private and commercial properties.
This has now risen to 693, with 36 per cent of the claims now finalised.
"The claims yet to be finalised include where we are reviewing the outcome of a customer's claim, awaiting repairs to be completed or require further information to finalise their claim settlement," an IAG spokeswoman said.
Suncorp, which also runs several insurance companies, did not provide a number but said the majority of claims related to damaged homes and vehicles.
Portland-based disability services Kyeema Support Services is still waiting for its claim to be finalised.
Chief executive officer Julie Amor said the Lalor Street building had been badly damaged.
"Only the roof drainage issues have been fixed which we had to repair ourselves to help move water more swiftly off the roof in the future," she said.
"We have a big inventory of items we have to throw away, with most of it being from the kitchen including appliances, cook tops and we have to replace the whole kitchen - all the cabinetry.
Ms Amor said everything would need to be replaced, with the kitchen appliances alone costing $30,000 to replace.
She said she hoped participants could return on-site in July.
Glenelg Shire Council's Portland office was also damaged.
A council spokeswoman said the building sustained major damage after water entered through the ceiling and underground pipes.
"This included everything from floor coverings, office furniture, information technology cabling, with plumbing and electrical systems beyond repair," the spokeswoman said.
"The insurance assessment has yet to be finalised, however it is anticipated all floor coverings, electrical wiring and cabling will have to be replaced."
She said in the interim staff worked a mix of working from home and other locations.
South West TAFE's Portland campus was also one of hundreds of buildings and private residences damaged, which, at the time, left parts of the facility inaccessible.
Carpets, the ceilings and walls were extensively damaged in one of three of the campus' main buildings, resulting in closures of parts of the campus.
Mr Long said works in the engineering department was closed, with the department reopening this week but client services off-site.
He said one of the buildings would need to be completely refurbished.
In February, Minister for Training and Skills Gayle Tierney announced an investment and upgraded equipment.
A Suncorp spokeswoman said it received about 100 home claims following the weather event.
"While this year's devastating floods and storms across Queensland and New South Wales have impacted repair timelines, we are committed to supporting our customers in Portland and continue to work as quickly as possible to finalise all claims," she said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
